Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan shake a leg at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Music Launch: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023
On Wednesday evening, the music album of the upcoming Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' was unveiled in Mumbai. More pics ahead
Vicky plays the role of Kapil Mishra
Sara plays the role of Soumya Chawla
The movie has been directed by Laxman Utekar of 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi' fame
The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films
Vicky and Sara were seen shaking a leg to a fun dance number from the film, which will soon be revealed online. The second trailer was also revealed at the event
The soundtrack features four songs in total. In the picture here, the film's team pose with music composer Sachin Sanghvi, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and playback singers Shilpa Rao and Varun Jain
'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' releases in cinemas on June 2nd, 2023
