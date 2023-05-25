Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan shake a leg at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Music Launch: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023

On Wednesday evening, the music album of the upcoming Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' was unveiled in Mumbai. More pics ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Vicky plays the role of Kapil Mishra

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sara plays the role of Soumya Chawla

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The movie has been directed by Laxman Utekar of 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi' fame

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Vicky and Sara were seen shaking a leg to a fun dance number from the film, which will soon be revealed online. The second trailer was also revealed at the event

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The soundtrack features four songs in total. In the picture here, the film's team pose with music composer Sachin Sanghvi, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and playback singers Shilpa Rao and Varun Jain

Photos by Varinder Chawla

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' releases in cinemas on June 2nd, 2023

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer 2: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘crazy stupid ishq’ with...
Find out More