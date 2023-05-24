Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer 2: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘crazy stupid ishq’ with hilarious twist (WATCH)

Amid heavy promotional activities of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Zara HatKe Zara Bachke'm the duo has captured attention for their recently released second trailer revealing a comical twist to the story.

The first trailer left audiences puzzled regarding the motive behind this unconventional choice. However, the newly released trailer provides some clarity.

What's in the trailer?

As seen in the trailer, the film revolves around the lives of Kapil and Soumya, a middle-class couple in Indore who are bound by an arranged marriage. Despite their deep affection for one another, the couple is resolute in their decision to pursue a fake divorce.

The driving force behind Kapil and Soumya's staged separation is their desire for a new home.

The crux of the issue lies in the limited space available to accommodate their expanding family. Unable to find the necessary time and privacy to nurture their love, Soumya decides to secure a separate residence by orchestrating a fake divorce.

This intriguing premise draws parallels to the film "Luka Chuppi," where the protagonists, played by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, opt for a similar ruse in their quest for wedded bliss.

As the story unfolds, viewers will be left wondering whether Kapil and Soumya will proceed with the divorce or if their family will finally comprehend the challenges they face.

Check out the second trailer here:

Verdict

The relatable middle-class storyline of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is expected to strike a chord with the audience.

However, the true essence and uniqueness of the film are yet to be discovered. It remains to be seen whether Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal can meet the viewers' expectations throughout the entire movie.

While the film's storyline is commendable, the chemistry between Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, evident in the trailer, has the potential to become one of the film's unique selling points.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is set to hit theaters soon, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release to witness the hilarious tale unfold on the silver screen

