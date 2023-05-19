Vicky Kaushal rocks at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotions in Mumbai: Photos Inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 19, 2023
Actor Vicky Kaushal reached Thane's 'Korum Mall' today to promote his upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
Photos from Varinder Chawla
The actor greeted his fans with sweet 'namaste' gesture.
While his co-star Sara Ali Khan wasn't there, it seems like Vicky had a lot of fun with his fans during the promotions.
He was seen smiling at the audience present their to catch the glimpse of their favourite star.
We can't ignore his humble and down-to-earth nature wherever he goes.
Katrina or Sara - Who will be jealous?
Smiling at the crowd in mall.
While Vicky Kaushal is busing promoting the film, his co-star Sara Ali Khan is attending Cannes Film Festival and might return soon to join him at next events.
