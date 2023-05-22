 Tere Vaaste: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke song is sure to tug at your heartstrings
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTere Vaaste: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke song is sure to tug at your heartstrings

Tere Vaaste: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke song is sure to tug at your heartstrings

Vicky and Sara are once again flaunting their sizzling chemistry in Tere Vaaste

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
article-image

Tere Vaaste, the second song from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, was officially released by the makers on May 22.

The song is sung by Varun Jain, Sachin- Jigar, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi. The soulful music is composed by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

After the film's trailer and first song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, Vicky and Sara are once again flaunting their sizzling chemistry in Tere Vaaste.

The lead actors took to their official social media accounts to share the song with their fans. They wrote, "Pesh karte hai Kapil aur Somya ki kahaani ka agla gaana. 🥰 #TereVaaste song out now on Saregama Music YouTube Channel & all other streaming platforms. #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke, in cinemas on 2nd June, 2023."

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The trailer of Vicky and Sara's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was officially shared by the makers last week in Mumbai. The film is a romantic comedy set in the backdrop of a small town in Madhya Pradesh.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, it is expected to take audiences on a journey of love and laughter. While Vicky essays the role of Kapil, Sara will play Somya.

The film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood and others. It is set to hit theaters on June 2.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Desphande. It is directed by Laxman Utekar, and written by Laxman Utekar, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan.

Read Also
Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal meet joint family with 170 members in Rajasthan amid Zara Hatke Zara...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tere Vaaste: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke song is sure to tug at your...

Tere Vaaste: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke song is sure to tug at your...

The Kerala Story: Kolkata theatre owners find it 'difficult' to accommodate Sudipto Sen's film -...

The Kerala Story: Kolkata theatre owners find it 'difficult' to accommodate Sudipto Sen's film -...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans slam Shobhaa De for trolling her Cannes look: 'Let's celebrate &...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans slam Shobhaa De for trolling her Cannes look: 'Let's celebrate &...

Parineeti Chopra shares photo of Raghav Chadha wiping her tears as she got emotional during...

Parineeti Chopra shares photo of Raghav Chadha wiping her tears as she got emotional during...

Anupam Kher suffers hairline fracture on sets of Vijay 69, shares photo wearing sling: 'Acchi khasi...

Anupam Kher suffers hairline fracture on sets of Vijay 69, shares photo wearing sling: 'Acchi khasi...