Tere Vaaste: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke song is sure to tug at your heartstrings

Tere Vaaste, the second song from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, was officially released by the makers on May 22.

The song is sung by Varun Jain, Sachin- Jigar, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi. The soulful music is composed by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

After the film's trailer and first song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, Vicky and Sara are once again flaunting their sizzling chemistry in Tere Vaaste.

The lead actors took to their official social media accounts to share the song with their fans. They wrote, "Pesh karte hai Kapil aur Somya ki kahaani ka agla gaana. 🥰 #TereVaaste song out now on Saregama Music YouTube Channel & all other streaming platforms. #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke, in cinemas on 2nd June, 2023."

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The trailer of Vicky and Sara's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was officially shared by the makers last week in Mumbai. The film is a romantic comedy set in the backdrop of a small town in Madhya Pradesh.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, it is expected to take audiences on a journey of love and laughter. While Vicky essays the role of Kapil, Sara will play Somya.

The film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood and others. It is set to hit theaters on June 2.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Desphande. It is directed by Laxman Utekar, and written by Laxman Utekar, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan.