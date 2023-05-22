Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal meet joint family with 170 members in Rajasthan amid Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotions; watch video

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are busy with the promotions of their upcoming romantic-comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. They recently travelled to Rajasthan and gave a glimpse of their visit on social media.

Vicky took to his official Instagram account to share pictures and videos with his fans. In the visuals, Sara and Vicky are seen having a gala time with a family in Ramsar, Rajasthan.

One of the videos shows them having roti and sabji as they are surrounded by a few women. "Bahot accha hai, bahot acchi banayi hai apne," Sara is heard saying in the clip as she relishes the home-cooked food. Vicky is also seen licking his fingers as he took a bite.

The actors were welcomed with garland and Vicky was also seen wearing a colourful turban.

"Gossip session- Sahparivaar! A joint Family with 170 members… Jitna bada parivaar utna hi bhi bada dil. दिल से राम राम है आप सबको! ❤️🤗? #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke in Cinemas on 2nd June," Vicky wrote in the caption of his post.

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The trailer of Vicky and Sara's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was officially shared by the makers last week in Mumbai. After unveiling the title and various stills of the lead actors from the film, the trailer has been finally released after much anticipation and excitement.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a romantic comedy set in the backdrop of a small town in Madhya Pradesh.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is expected to take audiences on a journey of love and laughter. While Vicky essays the role of Kapil, Sara will play Somya.

The trailer shows Kapil and Somya's journey from marriage to divorce. The ensemble cast includes some of the industry's most respected actors such as Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood and others.

The film is set to hit theaters on June 2. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Desphande. It is directed by Laxman Utekar, and written by Laxman Utekar, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan.