Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal treats fans with teaser of FIRST song on his birthday (WATCH)

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, two of Bollywood's brightest stars, have captured the attention of fans and cinephiles alike with the electrifying trailer of their upcoming film, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

The promotional journey for this much-anticipated venture commenced with a mesmerizing spectacle.

The dynamic duo made a grand entrance at the trailer launch event in the heart of Mumbai, arriving in a vibrant auto-rickshaw, exuding an aura of effervescence. To the delight of the onlookers, they couldn't resist surrendering to the infectious beats of the dhol, swaying to the rhythm with infectious gusto.

The trailer itself has already catapulted the excitement levels to unprecedented heights, weaving a web of anticipation among fervent fans.

Vicky Kaushal shares the teaser of FIRST song from the film

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Vicky Kaushal's birthday, the celebration intensifies as he unveils a special gift for his ardent followers.

The film's creative team has chosen this propitious moment to unveil the first song of ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, and Vicky, true to his amiable nature, has shared a tantalizing teaser with his eager fan base.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal, with a sense of deep gratitude, addressed his legion of admirers. Overwhelmed by the immense love showered upon the trailer of ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, he expressed his joy and appreciation for the unequivocal support.

The trailer, in a matter of moments, ascended to the pinnacle of popularity, reigning supreme on the digital platform, YouTube.

In light of this extraordinary response, a beaming Vicky announced that he is now ready to reciprocate the affection by gifting his fans the first musical revelation from the film.

Fueling the excitement further, he playfully teased his followers by sharing a snippet of the enchanting song during his car ride.

A romantic track from Arijit Singh

From what can be gleaned, the musical offering appears to be a mellifluous, slow-paced romantic melody, adorned with the heartfelt lyrics of the esteemed wordsmith Amitabh Bhattacharya and impeccably rendered by the inimitable Arijit Singh.

About the film

Meanwhile, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, helmed by the talented director Laxman Utekar, promises to be an exhilarating family entertainer, spearheaded by the magnetic presence of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Produced jointly by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, this eagerly anticipated cinematic venture is slated to grace the silver screens on June 2, 2023.