Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan arrive at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch in auto-rickshaw

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023

The much-awaited trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was launched on May 15 in Mumbai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actors made stylish appearances at the trailer launch event

While Sara looked stunning in a bright yellow saree, Vicky looked handsome as always in jeans and denim jacket

Vicky and Sara ditched their cars and opted for auto-rickshaw to arrive at the trailer launch event

Sara was also spotted with a small hand to beat the heat

The actors made a dhamakedaar entry at the event

The also grooved to the beats of dhol

Several pictures of Vicky and Sara have surfaced online

Their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, is all set to hit the screens on June 2

The film traces the journey of Vicky and Sara's characters from marriage to divorce

