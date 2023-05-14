Inside Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's intimate engagement ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 14, 2023
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 13 in Delhi
Several inside pictures from the ceremony have surfaced online
The couple was all smiles as they posed with the guests during the engagement ceremony
The ceremony began with Ardas in gurudwara
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Raghav
Priyanka Chopra poses with family members
Priyanka Chopra with her brother Siddharth Chopra
Priyanka shared several pictures on her official Instagram account
Ace designer Manish Malhotra with the newly-engaged couple
In one of the inside picture, Raghav and Parineeti are seen hugging each other
Thanks For Reading!