Inside Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's intimate engagement ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 14, 2023

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 13 in Delhi

Several inside pictures from the ceremony have surfaced online

The couple was all smiles as they posed with the guests during the engagement ceremony

The ceremony began with Ardas in gurudwara

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Raghav

Priyanka Chopra poses with family members

Priyanka Chopra with her brother Siddharth Chopra

Priyanka shared several pictures on her official Instagram account

Ace designer Manish Malhotra with the newly-engaged couple

In one of the inside picture, Raghav and Parineeti are seen hugging each other

