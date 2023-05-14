Net worth of newly engaged Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 14, 2023
Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi on May 13
Their engagement was an intimate affair with only their close friends and family members in attendance
The couple is expected to tie the knot by the end of 2023
Both Parineeti and Raghav are successful in their respective careers. Let's take a look at their net worth
Apart from being a politician, Raghav is also a chartered accountant. He reportedly works with several accountancy firms
According to Financial Express, Raghav lives a simple life and his net worth is estimated at around Rs 50 lakh
He reportedly owns a Maruti Swift Dzire and 90 grams of jewellery valued at about Rs 4,95,000
He has also bought a house worth Rs 37 lakh
According to several reports, Parineeti's net worth is Rs 60 crore
The actress earns from films and brand endorsements. She owns a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai
She reportedly has a collection of luxury cars, including Audi A6, Jaguar XJL and Audi Q5 and Jaguar XJL
