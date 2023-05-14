Net worth of newly engaged Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 14, 2023

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi on May 13

Their engagement was an intimate affair with only their close friends and family members in attendance

The couple is expected to tie the knot by the end of 2023

Both Parineeti and Raghav are successful in their respective careers. Let's take a look at their net worth

Apart from being a politician, Raghav is also a chartered accountant. He reportedly works with several accountancy firms

According to Financial Express, Raghav lives a simple life and his net worth is estimated at around Rs 50 lakh

He reportedly owns a Maruti Swift Dzire and 90 grams of jewellery valued at about Rs 4,95,000

He has also bought a house worth Rs 37 lakh

According to several reports, Parineeti's net worth is Rs 60 crore

The actress earns from films and brand endorsements. She owns a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai

She reportedly has a collection of luxury cars, including Audi A6, Jaguar XJL and Audi Q5 and Jaguar XJL

Thanks For Reading!

Inside Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai home: From bar to cosy seating area
Find out More