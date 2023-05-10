Inside Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai home: From bar to cosy seating area

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 10, 2023

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra's apartment in Bandra is a minimal space with a monochrome palette and an earthy vibe

The actress often give glimpses of her home on her official Instagram account

The actress had once shared a picture of her closet

The living room offers a stunning view of Mumbai skyline

Her space dons a muted palette and minimal interiors

The living room has floor-to-ceiling glass windows and fluffy cushions

She has managed to bring the outside view of the clouds, the greens, and the skyline into the living room

According to a report in Vogue, it also has a bar as well as a hidden projector screen which has a direct view from Parineeti's cosy seating area

Mustard cushions, a jukebox, framed photographs and indoor planters are seen in a corner, providing a refreshing contrast to the rest of the flat

The central corridor doubles up as a lobby area

The bathroom comes with vibrant blue and white tiles and an exposed brick wall

The actor's bedroom comes with a special vanity section

She also has an all-white television space

Parineeti's house is no less than a dream

