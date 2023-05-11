WATCH: Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai house lights up ahead of engagement with Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on May 13, Saturday.

While the engagement is reportedly set to take place in Delhi, the actress' Mumbai residence was seen all lit up and decorated ahead of the big day.

Parineeti and Raghav have been dating for quite a while now, but it was not until a month ago that her fans got whiff of the relationship. The two were spotted enjoying a dinner date in Mumbai and that is when the internet went abuzz with news of the two dating each other.

Parineeti's house decorated ahead of engagement

On Thursday, just a couple of days before the engagement, Parineeti's Mumbai residence was seen decorated with lights and workers were spotted going in and out of the building throughout the day.

Parineeti and Raghav were in Mumbai a few days ago, and the two were spotted flying off to Delhi on Monday. They were accompanied by the actress' brother at the airport.

As soon as they arrived at the airport, the paparazzi hounded them with questions about the impending wedding. While they inquired "Shaadi kab hai?", the lovebirds remained tightlipped, but their blushing faces revealed it all.

Parineeti has reportedly opted for a Manish Malhotra lehenga for the engagement, while Raghav will be seen in a Pawan Sachdeva sherwani.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's love story

Parineeti and Raghav have reportedly known each other for a long time and their families too have been friends for many years.

The two, however, bonded a few months ago over their similar educational backgrounds and other common interests. For the unversed, both Parineeti and Raghav studied economics in the UK, albeit in different institutes.

In the past one month, the two have been spotted frequently by the paparazzi enjoying lunch and dinner dates in the city. Not just that, but Parineeti has been quite a regular at the airport too, shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi.

Recently, the two were also spotted enjoying the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match at the Mohali stadium.