 When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Named Salman Khan As 'Sexiest, Most Gorgeous Man'; Old VIDEO Goes Viral
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was reportedly in a relationship with Salman Khan back in 1999.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan reportedly started dating when they first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, but in 2002, they called it quits.

However, it seems like the internet is still not over these two, as an old video is doing the rounds, in which Aishwarya was seen blushing and naming Salman as the 'sexiest and most gorgeous' man.

Check out the video:

A few years ago, Aishwarya appeared on Simi Garewal’s popular chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. She asked the actress, "Who is the sexiest and the most gorgeous man in Bollywood?".

To this, Aishwarya replied, "Caught me on that one. It’s a very tough one. The sexiest and the most gorgeous with charming. Let’s take someone who is obviously selected amongst the list of Indian men internationally- Salman."

Further, Simi asked Aishwarya, “Why aren’t you both teamed together anymore?” To this, the former Miss World winner said, “How can I have the answer to that.” Simi further questioned, “But you were working together on five films, weren’t you? Veer-Zaara was written for you.”

The Guru actress said, “At the time there were talks about a couple of films that we would be working in together and then suddenly they weren’t happening with no explanation whatsoever. I’d never have the answer to why.”

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, Salman, on the other hand, has Sikander, which will be directed by A R Murugadoss.

