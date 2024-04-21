Aishwarya Rai ENDS Separation Rumours With Abhishek Bachchan With Adorable Late Night Anniversary Post

Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on Saturday, and the actress surprised her fans with a loved up post for her husband just as the day came to an end. With the post, Aishwarya also officially put an end to all the rumours hinting at trouble in their paradise.

Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle on Saturday night to share a cosy family selfie in which she can be seen posing with Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who is the centre of the couple's universe.

Instead of penning a long note on 17 years of togetherness, Aishwarya summed it all up in a single heart emoticon, as the picture itself was enough to convey a thousand words.

In the selfie, all three can be seen snuggled up against each other, flashing their brightest smiles at the camera.

As soon as Aishwarya shared the post, fans of the couple flooded the comments section, calling them the "cutest", and congratulating them on completing 17 years together.

For those unawares, reports had gone viral a few months ago that Aishwarya and Abhishek had decided to head for separation and that their marriage had hit rocky waters. However, the two never commented on the reports, and on Saturday, Aishwarya finally shut them all in her own subtle way.

While Aishwarya has been keeping away from films, Abhishek was last seen in R Balki's Ghoomer, which received critical acclaim. The two are often seen accompanying their daughter Aaradhya and hyping her up during her school events and other functions.