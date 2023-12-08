Did Amitabh Bachchan UNFOLLOW Aishwarya Rai Amid Separation Rumours With Abhishek Bachchan? | Photo Via Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are the most loved couples in tinsel town. However, rumours are doing the rounds stating that 'all is not well' between the duo. Reportedly, the couple is headed for a separation after being married for more than 16 years.

Amid the separation news, Amitabh Bachchan has unfollowed his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya, on Instagram, which has added more fuel to the ongoing rumours, leaving the netizens wondering if the separation reports are indeed true.

Take a look:

The separation news began after Abhishek was spotted at an event in Delhi without his wedding ring. A user dropped a photo of him on Reddit and expressed, "Abhishek isn't wearing his wedding ring anymore; he's always worn it in his appearances. The couple has yet to respond to the separation rumours.

It has been reported that Aishwarya has been spending more time at her mother's house than with the Bachchans. Earlier, netizens also noticed that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress got only wishes from Abhishek Bachchan and not from the family on her birthday.

Meanwhile, recently, on December 5, Abhishek and Aishwarya attended The Archies screening in Mumbai to support their nephew Agastya Nanda. The entire Bachchan family was also seen in attendance at the star-studded event.

Aishwarya and Abhishek had a grand wedding in 2007. The duo became parents to Aaradhya in 2011.