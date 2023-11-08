VIDEO: Is Salman Khan Hugging Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party? Here's The Truth |

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently hosted his annual Diwali party, and several celebrities like Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others, attended the bash.

Ex-couple Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also seen at Malhotra's party. Now, a photo is doing the rounds on social media, which shows the Dabangg actor sharing a warm hug with Aishwarya before leaving the venue.

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the truth is that the woman, Salman is hugging is not Aishwarya. In fact, it is Sooraj Pancholi's sister Sana Pancholi, who was also dressed in a red ethnic outfit similar like Aishwarya.

Meanwhile, Salman and Aishwarya have starred together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which was released in 1999 and also starred Ajay Devgn in the lead.

Salman and Aishwarya were in a relationship in the late 1990s, however, the couple called it quits in the early 2000s.

On the work front, Salman is currently gearing up for the release of Tiger 3, which features Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Shah Rukh Khan (in a special appearance.) It is set to arrive in the theatres on November 12, 2023.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil hit Ponniyin Selvan: II.