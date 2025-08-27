 Sunita Ahuja Clarifies 'Son Yashvardhan Doing Better Film Than Ahaan Panday' Comment: 'Stop Spreading Rumours' - VIDEO
Sunita Ahuja Clarifies 'Son Yashvardhan Doing Better Film Than Ahaan Panday' Comment: 'Stop Spreading Rumours' - VIDEO

Sunita Ahuja had stated that her son Yashvardhan Ahuja is all set to make his Bollywood debut and that he is doing a 'better film' than Ahaan's debut Saiyaara. However, she has now addressed the issue and said her words were misinterpreted. In the now-viral video, Govinda is also seen along with Sunita as they interacted with media

article-image

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has clarified her recent statement on Ahaan Panday after it sparked controversy online. During Ganpati celebrations at her home on Wednesday (August 27), Sunita addressed the issue and said her words were misinterpreted.

For those unversed, Sunita had stated that her son Yashvardhan Ahuja is all set to make his Bollywood debut and that he is doing a 'better film' than Ahaan's debut Saiyaara.

article-image

In the video now doing the rounds on social media, Sunita said, "I haven't said anything. On the contrary, I'm so happy that Ahaan Panday is getting recognition. I wish that every upcoming child in our film industry receives as much success and fame from God. I'm a big fan of Ahaan. I love him, I love Yash Raj Films."

She further stated, "I haven't given any statement because my own son is also becoming a hero. Please stop spreading these wrong things and rumours. I fold my hands and request you all."

In the video, Govinda is also seen along with Sunita. Take a look at it here:

Mrs Sunita Ahuja spoke about Ahaan Panday during an impromptu press meet outside her house
byu/Glad-Ad5911 inBollyBlindsNGossip

The clarification comes after her remarks during an interview with Eat Travel Repeat, where she reacted to fan comments. One user had written, "Yashvardhan itna handsome hai. Saiyaara mein usse hi hona chahiye tha." To this, Sunita responded by saying, "I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash."

She had also admitted she had not yet watched Saiyaara but wished him the best. "I haven’t seen it yet. Yash has watched it twice and I’ll watch it soon, maybe when it comes on Netflix. Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. I want every child to earn a lot of name and success," she had said.

article-image

Despite her positive remarks, the comment was trolled on social media.

However, nothing much is known about Yashvardhan's upcoming film yet.

