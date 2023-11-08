 Tiger 3: Most Expensive Ticket For Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Costs THIS Whopping Amount In Mumbai
The advance booking for Tiger 3 started on Sunday and it has already seen impressive results at the box office

Updated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
article-image

Fans of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi are in for a treat as the actors will be back on the big screens with their highly-anticipated film Tiger 3. Fans are leaving no stone unturned to express their excitement and the film's release is no less than a festival to them.

The advance booking for Tiger 3 started on Sunday and it has already seen impressive results at the box office. According to several media reports, the film has sold over 2,27,000 tickets so far, and out of these around 2,18,000 tickets were sold only in the Hindi belt. The film has collected over Rs 6 crore already.

As per the ticket booking portal BookMyShow, the most expensive ticket for Tiger 3 is priced at a whopping Rs 2,100, and it is in Mumbai. The portal shows that a late night show ticket at Atria Mall in Worli is worth Rs 2,100.

The shows of Tiger 3 are available in 2D, IMAX 2D and 4DX. The action-entertainer will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly granted the film a U/A certificate with zero visual cuts. However, the film directed by Maneesh Sharma has been asked the modify a couple of words in the subtitles.

Tiger 3 is set to hit the big screens on November 12, which is also Diwali. It has a runtime of 153 minutes which is 2 hours and 33 minutes. 

Talking about the film, Salman earlier said, "The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands. He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished."

