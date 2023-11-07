Katrina Kaif Falls Prey To Deepfake, Morphed Towel Scene From Tiger 3 Goes Viral

Actress Katrina Kaif has become the latest victim of deepfake technology and morphed photo of her towel scene in Tiger 3 has gone viral on social media. A couple of days after Rashmika Mandanna's morphed elevator video surfaced, an edited image of Katrina has been making the rounds.

In the original scene of Tiger 3, which was shown by the makers in the trailer, Katrina is seen engaged in a towel-clad fight with a Hollywood actress Michelle Lee. In the now-viral edited photo, Katrina is seen in a different outfit. The actress could be seen wearing a white bikini top with plunging neckline and a matching bottom.

A deepfake refers to a type of synthetic media, typically a video, photo or audio recording, that has been manipulated or generated using AI techniques. The algorithms are used to superimpose or replace the likeness of a person in an existing video or audio clip with someone else's likeness. This can be done in a highly convincing manner, making it appear as if the manipulated content is real.

On Monday, Rashmika strongly reacted to her deepfake video which went viral on social media.

The original video is of Zara Patel, a British-Indian girl with 415K followers on Instagram. She uploaded this video on Instagram on 9 October. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/MJwx8OldJU — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) November 5, 2023

"Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft," a part of her note read.

In the viral video, it can be seen that a woman with Rashmika's face was entering a lift wearing a black swimsuit. The video quickly went viral and several social media users came forward to confirm that it was a deepfake.

