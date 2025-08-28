Bradley Cooper Says 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'; Anupam Kher Shares Deleted Scene From Silver Linings Playbook - Watch

Instagran: Bradley Cooper / Anupam Kher

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has also worked in a few Hollywood movies, including the 2012 release Silver Linings Playbook, which starred Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead roles. On Ganesh Chaturthi, Kher shared a video that was actually a deleted scene from the movie. In the video, his character is seen explaining to Cooper's character about Lord Ganesha, and at the end, the Hollywood actor says, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

The veteran actor captioned the video as, "When BRADLEY COOPER said GANPATI BAPPA MAURYA! Presenting the deleted scene from the film #SilverLiningsPlaybook where I explain to #BradleyCooper the phenomenal story of Lord Ganesh! Jai Ganesh!" Check out the video below...

Netizens React To Anupam Kher & Bradley Cooper's Video

A lot of netizens are wondering why this scene was deleted from the film. A netizen commented, "But why was such interesting scene deleted? (sic)" Another Instagram user wrote, "Well done Bradley. Tried hard with the last line (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Oh I thought it was happening for real , it was so natural that I didn't fathom it was a movie scene. Well done, although I wish there had been a few more descriptive lines for Lord Ganesh...pure treat to watch 👏❤️😍 Ganpati Bappa Morya (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Anupam Kher's International Projects

Apart from Silver Linings Playbook, Kher has starred in many international films like Bend It Like Beckham, Bride & Prejudice, A Family Man, The Big Sick, and others. Clearly, not just in Bollywood, Kher has left a mark internationally as well.

Anupam Kher Upcoming Movies

The veteran actor will next be seen in The Bengal Files, in which he plays the role of Mahatma Gandhi. A few days ago, he had shared a video from the sets of the film in which he was seen creating Gandhi's walk along with the director Vivek Agnihotri and a female crew member.

The Bengal Files is slated to release on September 5, 2025.