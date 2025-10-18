 Did Ranveer Allahbadia Secretly Get MARRIED After Breakup With Nikki Sharma? VIRAL Video With Ravie Dubey & Sargun Mehta Sparks Speculation
YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, who earlier faced FIRs after a controversial remark on Samay Raina’s India's Got Latent, has sparked speculation about a secret marriage. A viral video from Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Diwali party shows him mentioning "she will come in sometime." Ranveer previously dated actress Nikki Sharma, whom he unfollowed post-breakup.

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, who made headlines earlier this year after a major controversy erupted on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, where he had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?", faced multiple FIRs along with Samay and others on the panel. Later, in his statement to the police, Ranveer admitted that he was wrong, apologised, and vowed to be more careful in the future.

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Married?

Now, a viral video of Ranveer has sparked speculation about his secret marriage, after he was seen interacting with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta at their Diwali party in Mumbai on Friday evening. In the clip, Ravie is heard asking him, "But where is the…?" to which Ranveer replied, "She will come in sometime." Sargun then teasingly asked, "How much time?," leaving fans curious about who 'she' might be.

Check out the video:

However, it is not yet confirmed whether Ranveer was referring to his 'wife' or his new girlfriend; an official confirmation is still awaited.

Ranveer was earlier in a relationship with television actress Nikki Sharma. He would often share pictures with her on his social media handle but kept her identity private by covering her face with a sunflower emoji. Rumours about their breakup began circulating after Ranveer unfollowed Nikki on Instagram.

