Anurag Kashyap Reveals He Wanted To Make Nishaanchi With Sushant Singh Rajput, But Actor 'Stopped Responding' After Getting Dharma Movies

Anurag Kashyap is gearing up for the release of his next directorial, Nishaanchi, which stars Aaishvary Thackeray in the lead role. However, recently, in an interview, Kashyap revealed that at one point, he had planned to make this movie with Sushant Singh Rajput. But after getting big films with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the actor stopped responding to him.

While talking to Galatta Plus, the filmmaker said, "This was the film that I, at one point, wanted to make with Sushant (Singh Rajput). And then he got two very big films – Dil Bechara and Drive – they were both with Dharma earlier. Then my film was on a backburner, then he stopped responding, so I then moved away. It was announced with him back in 2016."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He died by suicide, and there were multiple controversies surrounding his demise.

After Sushant's demise, Anurag Kashyap in an interview, had stated that the actor wanted validation from big production houses like YRF and Dharma.

Sushant's last film was Dil Bechara, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar for free. His fans still miss him a lot.

Nishaanchi Release Date

Talking about Nishaanchi, the film will hit the big screens on September 19, 2025. Apart from Aaishvary Thackeray, the movie also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.

Till now, we have watched the teaser of the film, and a few songs. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the trailer of Nishaanchi. While sharing the teaser, Kashyap had tweeted, "Tayyari kar di hai! Emosan ka tadka, actsan ka dhamaka, aur gulel, katta, gaadi, ghoda toh hai hi bhaiya."

