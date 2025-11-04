'Completely Absurd': Jonathan Bailey REACTS To Being Named Sexiest Man Alive 2025, Makes History As First Gay Man To Win Title

Photo Via Instagram

Hollywood actor Jonathan Bailey, who won hearts after playing the role of Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the hit series Bridgerton, has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, making him the first openly gay man to hold the title. During the November 3 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jonathan reacted to the honour, calling it 'absolutely absurd.'

Jonathan Bailey Becomes First Openly Gay Man To Be crowned Sexiest Man Alive

Speaking to People magazine, the 37-year-old actor said, "It's a huge honour. Obviously, I'm incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd. It's been a secret, so I'm quite excited for some friends and family to find out."

Jonathan Bailey On How His Friends Will React

He added how his close friends would likely have mixed reactions. "They'll be furious that I haven't told them. And then they'll just squeal with delight. They've seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they've witnessed. They know the secrets," Bailey added.

Over the years, the title has also been bestowed upon several Hollywood icons, including Chris Evans, Patrick Dempsey, Paul Rudd, John Legend, Michael B. Jordan, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum, and David Beckham.

Jonathan came out as gay publicly in 2018 and is also considered one of the leading LGBTQ+ figures in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Bailey announced he would be taking a break from acting in 2026 to focus on his LGBTQ+ charity, The Shameless Fund.

Jonathan Bailey Upcoming Work

The actor, who was last seen in the film Jurassic World Rebirth, alongside Scarlet Johansson, is set to star next in Wicked: For Good, co-starring Ariana Grande in the lead.