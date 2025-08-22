Nishaanchi: Aaishvary Thackeray & Vedika Pinto's Song Neend Bhi Teri Is A Soulful Romantic Ballad Of Love & Longing – WATCH

Photo Via YouTube

Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Nishaanchi, alongside actress Vedika Pinto. On Friday, August 22, the makers released a soulful romantic track, Neend Bhi Teri, from the highly anticipated theatrical release. The song beautifully captures the fragility of love, the ache of unspoken feelings, and the subtle shifts that change relationships forever.

Neend Bhi Teri is composed, written, and sung by Manan Bhardwaj.

Neend Bhi Teri is set against the backdrop of a love triangle, blending tender lyrics with a melody that lingers long after it ends. Manan Bhardwaj's composition balances contemporary sound with desi sentiment, drawing listeners into its raw, unvarnished emotions. Evocative and easy to hum, the track is one you’ll find yourself returning to whenever you want to feel something real.

Check it out:

Speaking about his experience composing Neend Bhi Teri, Manan Bhardwaj said, “I wanted Neend Bhi Teri to carry the weight of emotions that words often fail to express — the silences, the longing, the hesitation. That is also the soul of Nishaanchi. By singing it myself, I could pour that raw honesty into the melody, so that when audiences hear it, they don’t just listen to a song — they live a part of the film’s journey with me.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures.

The film features debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a fiery double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Nishaanchi will hit theaters across the country on September 19.