 Nishaanchi: Aaishvary Thackeray & Vedika Pinto's Song Neend Bhi Teri Is A Soulful Romantic Ballad Of Love & Longing – WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNishaanchi: Aaishvary Thackeray & Vedika Pinto's Song Neend Bhi Teri Is A Soulful Romantic Ballad Of Love & Longing – WATCH

Nishaanchi: Aaishvary Thackeray & Vedika Pinto's Song Neend Bhi Teri Is A Soulful Romantic Ballad Of Love & Longing – WATCH

Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray, is set to make his debut with Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi, alongside Vedika Pinto. On August 22, the makers released the soulful track Neend Bhi Teri, composed, written, and sung by Manan Bhardwaj. Set against a love triangle, its tender lyrics and lingering melody capture raw emotions, making it a track you’ll return to for something real.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Nishaanchi, alongside actress Vedika Pinto. On Friday, August 22, the makers released a soulful romantic track, Neend Bhi Teri, from the highly anticipated theatrical release. The song beautifully captures the fragility of love, the ache of unspoken feelings, and the subtle shifts that change relationships forever.

Neend Bhi Teri is composed, written, and sung by Manan Bhardwaj.

Neend Bhi Teri is set against the backdrop of a love triangle, blending tender lyrics with a melody that lingers long after it ends. Manan Bhardwaj's composition balances contemporary sound with desi sentiment, drawing listeners into its raw, unvarnished emotions. Evocative and easy to hum, the track is one you’ll find yourself returning to whenever you want to feel something real.

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
Green Deposits - A New Instrument In India’s Net- Zero Journey; Solar & EV Are Gaining Momentum
Green Deposits - A New Instrument In India’s Net- Zero Journey; Solar & EV Are Gaining Momentum
Read Also
Nishaanchi Teaser: Balasaheb Thackeray's Grandson Aaishvary Thackeray Promises Massy Debut With...
article-image

Speaking about his experience composing Neend Bhi Teri, Manan Bhardwaj said, “I wanted Neend Bhi Teri to carry the weight of emotions that words often fail to express — the silences, the longing, the hesitation. That is also the soul of Nishaanchi. By singing it myself, I could pour that raw honesty into the melody, so that when audiences hear it, they don’t just listen to a song — they live a part of the film’s journey with me.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures.

Read Also
Saiyaara Star Ahaan Panday Praises Aaishvary Thackeray In Nishaanchi: 'Can't Wait For Your Moment To...
article-image

The film features debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a fiery double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Nishaanchi will hit theaters across the country on September 19.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ghar Se Uthwa Lungi': Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Warns Trolls After Meeting...

'Ghar Se Uthwa Lungi': Yuzvendra Chahal's Rumoured Girlfriend RJ Mahvash Warns Trolls After Meeting...

Bigg Boss 12's Saba Khan Marries Businessman Wasim Nawab, Shares Photos 5 Months After Nikah: 'Some...

Bigg Boss 12's Saba Khan Marries Businessman Wasim Nawab, Shares Photos 5 Months After Nikah: 'Some...

'Big Win For Compassion': Rupali Ganguly, Raveena Tandon Welcome SC's Modified Stray Dog Verdict

'Big Win For Compassion': Rupali Ganguly, Raveena Tandon Welcome SC's Modified Stray Dog Verdict

Priyanka Chopra Drops Cryptic Post After Backlash Over Manager Crediting Her For Heads Of State...

Priyanka Chopra Drops Cryptic Post After Backlash Over Manager Crediting Her For Heads Of State...

'Girl Crush Advocate': Swara Bhasker Changes X Bio Amid Backlash Over 'Everyone Is Bisexual' Comment

'Girl Crush Advocate': Swara Bhasker Changes X Bio Amid Backlash Over 'Everyone Is Bisexual' Comment