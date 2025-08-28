 Hridayapoorvam X (Twitter) Review: Mohanlal & Malavika Mohanan Starrer Impresses Everyone; Netizens Call It A 'Feel Good Film'
Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan starrer Hridayapoorvam has hit the big screens today (August 28, 2025). Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). Well, Hridayapoorvam has impressed the netizens, and they are calling it a 'feel good film'.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
Hridayapoorvam Poster

Mohanlal started the year 2025 with a controversial film like L2 Empuraan. He was later seen in Thudarum, which became a super hit at the box office, and then we got to see him in a cameo in Kannappa. Now, the actor's fourth release of the year has hit the big screens today (August 28). We are talking about Hridayapoorvam, which is directed by Sathyan Anthikad. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan in the lead role.

Well, netizens have loved the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). A netizen tweeted, "#Hridayapoorvam - A decent feel good movie, Lalettan and Sageeth pair was the centre of attraction, Malavika also did her part so neatly. Overall, a movie that we can sit back, laugh, and enjoy watching. 25 years of Aashirvad title with Rasathantram score was loved (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Hridayapoorvam is a beautiful film & Sandeep, played by #Mohanlal is a lovely character! ❤️ The way the character subtly explores his crush was sweet & With this one, you will really 'feel good' 🩷 Sangeeth Prathap has impeccable comic timing! Malavika was great. #Hridayapoorvam (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "A light-hearted and simple film with a screenplay that delivers plenty of laughs. The casting is spot on, and the entire team has performed well. The pre-interval segment was especially hilarious 😂 and overall, there’s hardly any dull moment 🙌🏻 3.5/5 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 1

Hridayapoorvam has taken a slow start at the box office, but looking at the reviews and the positive word of mouth, it is expected to show a jump during the evening and night shows. On its day one, the film might collect around Rs. 2-3 crore.

