'Paedophilia Is Not Music': Guru Randhawa SLAMMED For 'Sexualising' School Girl In New Song Azul; Singer Restricts Instagram Comments Amid Backlash

Singer Guru Randhawa has landed in controversy following the release of his latest music video Azul, which premiered earlier this month. The video, which has already garnered attention, is facing criticism for its problematic portrayal of a teacher–student relationship.

In the song, Guru plays a photography teacher preparing to take a group photo of his students. He waits for his student, portrayed by Anshika Pandey, to arrive. She arrives dressed in a school uniform, showcasing her dance while Guru's character is seen admiring her moves.

Later, she transitions into casual outfits, continuing her performance with bold choreography. While Anshika's real age remains undisclosed, her depiction as a schoolgirl in the video has sparked outrage.

Critics have argued that presenting a teacher eyeing a schoolgirl romantically not only normalises inappropriate behaviour but also risks trivialising sensitive issues.

Netizens slam Guru Randhawa

Social media users have slammed the video, accusing the singer of romanticising a schoolgirl and sending out a disturbing message to his massive fan base.

"I have always hated Guru Randhawa, and now his recent music video Azul has given me more reasons to hate him. Objectification of women is not music. Pedophilia is not music," one user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Tf is wrong with Guru Randhawa sexualizing a school going girl?? "asked another user.

"I used to listen to him a lot during my late teens .. he was quite popular at that time and would release bangers back to back .. But then har kisika downfall aata hai," wrote another user.

"Someone like Guru Randhawa, who holds such significant cultural influence, cannot afford to be so insensitive as to produce a music video that objectifies or sexualises minor schoolgirls, compares them to a liquor," another angry netizen wrote.

Guru Randhawa’s new song Azul has him ogling at girls in school uniforms and when people started pointing it out on Insta he restricted comments 😐 — Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) August 24, 2025

Thank god @DivijaBhasin spoke up. Guru Randhawa’s video gave me second hand embarrassment. School’s supposed to be a safe space. Photographer ho bhai, stop checking out a high school girl. Choti uski skirt nahi, tumhari soch hai.

Funny how nobody found it weird. — Akira (@pakhaladosa) August 23, 2025

guru randhawa's recent mv is legit promoting pedophilia and no one's batting an eye — aish ‧₊˚ ⋅♡ (@mannkidori) August 23, 2025

Guru Randhawa’s new music video is disgusting. a grown ass man is instantly attracted to a school girl and this is romanticised??? Since when did we normalise pedo behaviour — chicken pasta lover (@khushiisukhija) August 22, 2025

Guru Randhawa’s music video shows hypersexualization of a girl in uniform, implying a school going teen girl.

The lack of outrage from Indians represents a collective loss of morality.



#pedophilia #Azul #India https://t.co/I4dLOd8nLE — Lineage (@Lineage1469) August 22, 2025

guru randhawa new music video is disgusting, idek who he was came across video of someone calling him out so I got curious, checked the mv it made me puke. A grown ass man sexualizing school girls is a concept and comments are defending him — harsha (@iglydks) August 21, 2025

is guru randhawa a pedophile of some sort? a grown ass man being in love with a school going girl 🤢🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/CaCBpMX62L — अ (@alberucaIe) August 21, 2025

Guru, known for his string of hit tracks and mass appeal, has yet to react to the backlash. Also, he has restricted comments on his Instagram posts amid the backlash.

The song has been written and composed by Guru Randhawa himself, with additional lyrics by Gurjit Gill.