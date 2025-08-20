15 Kg In 4 Months! Singer Guru Randhawa's Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

Image courtesy: Guru Randhawa/Instagram

15 kilos in four months may seem like an uphill task, but not for singer-composer Guru Randhawa. The Surma Surma singer revealed that the pandemic-induced lockdown became a turning point in his life.

Talking to Bombay Times, Randhawa described 2020 as his 'year of transformation'. He said he wanted to get fit, not just for appearances, but for a healthier lifestyle. "Fitness is being active and having a healthy lifestyle," he said.

From Gurdaspur to the stage

Randhawa, who hails from Gurdaspur in Punjab, grew up with an active and athletic lifestyle. However, his busy lifestyle left him with little time for workouts.

It was during the lockdown that Randhawa got a chance to reconnect with his fitness routine. With no concerts or travel schedules, he finally found the time to focus on his health and fitness goals.

He took the help of a personal trainer, and worked hard on overall body transformation, combining physical fitness with mental strength.

Randhawa's diet secrets explained

It is no secret that Guru Randhawa is a huge foodie. There was a time when he'd eat 50 gol gappe in one go!

That is why the singer-composer had to pay great attention to his diet. Regular oils were replaced with healthier alternatives like olive oil known for its antioxidants, healthy fats and anti-inflammatory properties.

"I make sure to eat dishes made in olive oil, whether virgin or extra virgin, the dish has to be made in olive oil," he said.

Fresh fruit juices help him stay energised. He admitted to being a huge fan of guava juice. His meals included plenty of green veggies along with fruits such as apples, grapes and bananas.

While eating healthy, Randhawa stayed dedicated to his fitness journey and the right balance of diet and exercise helped with his transformation.