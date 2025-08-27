Video: Jacqueline Fernandez Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai On Day 1 Of Ganeshotsav

Mumbai witnessed a grand start to Ganeshotsav 2025 on Wednesday (August 27), with several devotees thronging the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessings. Among them was Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was spotted offering prayers on the festival's opening day.

The actress, dressed in a simple traditional outfit, covered her head with a dupatta as a mark of respect while visiting the pandal. Photos and videos of Jacqueline from the pandal quickly went viral on social media.

In the videos, she is seen entering the pandal amid security. She wore a pink and green lehenga. Actress Avneet Kaur was also spotted with her in one of the clips shared by a paparazzo on Instagram.

Another video showed Jacqueline leaving the pandal after seeking blessings and offering prayers. Take a look at the videos here:

This year, the actress also welcomed Lord Ganesha home for the first time. She gave a glimpse of her celebration on social media.

Sharing a video in which she is seen performing aarti at home, Jacqueline wrote, "Welcoming Bappa home for the very first time 🪔✨ May this new beginning be filled with blessings, love, and light. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati pandals, draws millions of devotees every year, including Bollywood and sports celebrities, businessmen, politicians and other public figures.

Meanwhile, singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to create history at Lalbaugcha Raja. He will become the first singer to perform at the pandal on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. According to media reports, he will be performing live at Lalbaugcha Raja and this will happen for the first time in the history of the pandal.

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration will see several Bollywood stars joining devotees to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha at various pandals across the city.