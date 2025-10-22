 'Locked In Love': Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Pavitra Punia Gets Engaged To US-Based Businessman
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Locked In Love': Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Pavitra Punia Gets Engaged To US-Based Businessman

'Locked In Love': Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Pavitra Punia Gets Engaged To US-Based Businessman

Television actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia took to Instagram on Wednesday to inform her fans that she is engaged. The actress shared pictures of the proposal, and captioned it as, "Locked in 🧿 love made it official. #pavitrapunia soon to be Mrs. ____🧿 #NS."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
Instagram: Pavitra Punia

On Tuesday, in an interview, television actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Pavitra Punia, confirmed that she is in a relationship with a US-based businessman, and this year will celebrate Diwali with her boyfriend's family. Now, on Wednesday, she surprised her fans by announcing her engagement to her boyfriend.

Pavitra shared pictures of the proposal and captioned it as, "Locked in 🧿 love made it official. #pavitrapunia soon to be Mrs. ____🧿 #NS." Check out the pictures below...

In her post, Pavitra has neither shown the face of her fiancé nor revealed his name. We are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to know whom she is getting married to.

Pavitra Punia On Finding Love

FPJ Shorts
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite Clash With Thamma, Harshvardhan-Sonam Starrer Takes A Good Opening
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite Clash With Thamma, Harshvardhan-Sonam Starrer Takes A Good Opening
North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts At ner.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Selection Process Here
North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts At ner.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Selection Process Here
Thane Police Register Case After Ulhasnagar Man Loses ₹1.14 Crore In Online Share Trading Fraud
Thane Police Register Case After Ulhasnagar Man Loses ₹1.14 Crore In Online Share Trading Fraud
Operator Of 649 Routes UDAN Will Continue Connectivity Scheme Beyond April 2027
Operator Of 649 Routes UDAN Will Continue Connectivity Scheme Beyond April 2027

While talking to Hindustan Times, Pavitra said,  "I will be travelling to abroad as he and his family are there. I am a little sad that I won’t be celebrating Diwali width my family but also excited to be spending time with them."

Further talking about her fiancé, the actress had revealed that he is not an actor but a businessman. She said, "A wonderful person, and kind. We’ve been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right."

Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan Relationship

Pavitra was earlier in a relationship with Eijaz Khan. The two had fallen in love with each other during their sting in Bigg Boss 14. Even after the show ended, their relationship remained rock solid. However, in 2024, the two confirmed their breakup.

Pavitra Punia Shows

Pavitra is currently featured in the reality show Reality Ranis Of The Jungle, which airs on Discovery Channel India.

Well, the actress in her caption has hinted that she will be getting married soon. So, let's wait and watch when the couple will tie the knot.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite Clash With Thamma, Harshvardhan-Sonam...

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite Clash With Thamma, Harshvardhan-Sonam...

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Takes A Bumper...

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Takes A Bumper...

'Baby Dua Has Already Become Sabyasachi Muse': Deepika Padukone Twins With Daughter, As Hubby...

'Baby Dua Has Already Become Sabyasachi Muse': Deepika Padukone Twins With Daughter, As Hubby...

'Locked In Love': Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Pavitra Punia Gets Engaged To US-Based Businessman

'Locked In Love': Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Pavitra Punia Gets Engaged To US-Based Businessman

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 21: Pari Shocked By Tulsi's School Plan, Noina Plans To...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 21: Pari Shocked By Tulsi's School Plan, Noina Plans To...