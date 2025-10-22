'Locked In Love': Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Pavitra Punia Gets Engaged To US-Based Businessman

Instagram: Pavitra Punia

On Tuesday, in an interview, television actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Pavitra Punia, confirmed that she is in a relationship with a US-based businessman, and this year will celebrate Diwali with her boyfriend's family. Now, on Wednesday, she surprised her fans by announcing her engagement to her boyfriend.

Pavitra shared pictures of the proposal and captioned it as, "Locked in 🧿 love made it official. #pavitrapunia soon to be Mrs. ____🧿 #NS." Check out the pictures below...

In her post, Pavitra has neither shown the face of her fiancé nor revealed his name. We are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to know whom she is getting married to.

Pavitra Punia On Finding Love

While talking to Hindustan Times, Pavitra said, "I will be travelling to abroad as he and his family are there. I am a little sad that I won’t be celebrating Diwali width my family but also excited to be spending time with them."

Further talking about her fiancé, the actress had revealed that he is not an actor but a businessman. She said, "A wonderful person, and kind. We’ve been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right."

Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan Relationship

Pavitra was earlier in a relationship with Eijaz Khan. The two had fallen in love with each other during their sting in Bigg Boss 14. Even after the show ended, their relationship remained rock solid. However, in 2024, the two confirmed their breakup.

Pavitra Punia Shows

Pavitra is currently featured in the reality show Reality Ranis Of The Jungle, which airs on Discovery Channel India.

Well, the actress in her caption has hinted that she will be getting married soon. So, let's wait and watch when the couple will tie the knot.