 Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite Clash With Thamma, Harshvardhan-Sonam Starrer Takes A Good Opening
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has taken a good opening at the box office despite clashing with a biggie like Thamma. The Milap Zaveri directorial has collected approximately Rs. 8.50 crore on its first day. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Instagram: Harshvardhan Rane

After the super success of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release, Harshvardhan Rane is back on the big screens with Milap Zaveri's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which also stars Sonam Bajwa in the lead role. The film was released on Tuesday, and it clashed at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma. However, despite clashing with a biggie, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has collected a good amount at the box office on its first day.

According to Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat collected approximately Rs. 8.50 crore on its first day, which is a good amount. It is a mid-budget movie, so this opening is quite very positive.

However, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has received mostly negative reviews, so it will be interesting to see whether the movie will drop at the box office or be stable in the coming days.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Budget

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore. So, if the film keeps on doing well at the box office, it will easily surpass its budget in just a few days.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Reviews

The Milap Zaveri directorial has received mostly negative reviews. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "This film attempts to be a tragic romance but ultimately becomes a well-meaning melodrama that confuses intensity for depth. Still, it has moments that glimmer: a line here, a performance there, and the occasional truth about power and male entitlement peeking through the gloss. Overall, this is neither a film to despise nor one to deify. It’s a polished tamasha, over-spiced, over-greased, but intermittently entertaining. Watch it for its audacious sincerity, if not its storytelling sanity."

