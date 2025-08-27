'Well Deserved': Netizens React As KPop Demon Hunters Becomes Netflix's Most-Streamed Movie With 236 Million Views

KPop Demon Hunters has set a historic record by becoming the most-watched movie of all time on Netflix, amassing 236 million views. The animated film, blending K-pop culture with fantasy, has taken global audiences by storm. Its storyline and characters have captivated fans worldwide, marking a new milestone for Netflix.

On Wednesday (August 27), the streaming giant announced that KPop Demon Hunters is the most popular film of all time on their platform.

Sharing a poster of the film on social media, they wrote, "THEIR #1 ERA. With 236 million views, KPOP DEMON HUNTERS is OFFICIALLY the most popular Netflix film OF ALL TIME."

Netizens couldn't agree more. Those who have watched the film flooded the comments section with praises and called it "well deserved."

THEIR #1 ERA



With 236 million views, KPOP DEMON HUNTERS is OFFICIALLY the most popular Netflix film OF ALL TIME. pic.twitter.com/A6yEiXzbHd — Netflix (@netflix) August 26, 2025

Netizens react

Reacting to it, an X user commented, "It's a takedown and it ain't gonna stop! 🔥" Another comment read, "They reach classic level very fast. Wonderful to see what creativity and good idea can accomplish."

"Wow, that is huge! Incredible achievement, wishing the team even more success with future projects," read another comment.

"Well deserved...every track in this film is a banger," wrote another user.

KPop Demon Hunters story

KPop Demon Hunters tells the story of Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), members of the popular group Huntr/x who secretly live double lives as demon hunters. Their toughest challenge arrives when a powerful demonic foe (Lee Byung-hun) forms a rival K-pop boy band to capture fans’ souls, forcing the trio to defend both their fandom and their bond.

Meanwhile, a sing-along version of the film also hit US theatres, debuting at No. 1 at the box office.

KPop Demon Hunters Voice Cast

The animated feature stars voice performances by Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun.

KPop Demon Hunters premiered on Netflix on June 20, with a sing-along edition receiving a two-day limited theatre release on August 23 and August 24.