The Archies Screening: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Quash Separation Rumours As They Arrive Together To Support Agastya Nanda (WATCH)

The Archies Screening: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Quash Separation Rumours As They Arrive To Support Agastya Nanda (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who got married in 2007, recently sparked separation rumours. However, the couple dismissed the ongoing rumours as they arrived together at the screening of The Archies at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai to support Agastya Nanda.

The couple twinned in black outfits as was also accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya were also seen posing with Agastya. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Nikhil Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Natasha Nanda were also seen.

Check it out:

Read Also Check out Abhishek Bachchan's befitting reply to troll who asked him to let Aishwarya Rai work more

About Agastya Nanda's debut

The Archies marks Agastya's debut in Bollywood and he will be playing the role of Archie Andrews. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it is slated to release on December 7, 2023, on Netflix. The cast also includes Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

About Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Meanwhile, talking about Aishwarya and Abhishek, the separation rumours began after the Paa actor was spotted without his wedding ring at a recent event in Delhi.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher, he was seen playing the role of a cricket coach.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, was seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, which was a sequel to Ponniyin Selvan: I. It featured Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha, among others.