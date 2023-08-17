Abhishek Bachchan Says Aishwarya Rai Teaches Aaradhya To Respect Family Legacy: 'Surname Is Sacred To Me' | Photo Via Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Ghoomer, which is slated to release on August 18, 2023. Directed by R Balki of Paa fame, the movie also features Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

Now, in a recent interview, the Guru actor spoke about the legacy of his surname and revealed that it is very 'sacred' to him. Abhishek also said that his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is teaching their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, about the weight of that legacy.

In YouTuber Raj Shamani's latest podcast, Abhishek said that whatever he is today is because of his surname, which was given to him by his grandfather (Harivansh Rai Bachchan), and his father (Amitabh Bachchan). "They did a fantastic job of furthering that name and the dignity associated with it," the Dhoom actor said.

Further, Abhishek stated: "I see my wife teach that to my daughter. We don’t want to put pressure on her, but (she) must be respectful of what her father, her dada ji, and her pardada ji (her grandfather, great-grandfather) have done and achieved, and she must respect that and never do anything to deplete that."

Abhishek tied the knot with Aishwarya on April 20, 2007. The couple became parents to Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)