Abhishek Bachchan On Young Actors' Obsession With Six-Pack Abs: 'Focus On Acting Skills'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Ghoomer, recently said that he doesn't like to see young actors getting obsessed with bodybuilding. He added that they need to focus on their acting skills instead of flaunts six-pack abs.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Abhishek said that he gets 'upset' on seeing the obsession with six-pack abs. "Young actors these days believe they can become actors just by getting six-pack abs. Bro, focus on your language... work on your acting skills. That is what makes actors, not (well-built) bodies," he said.

Abhishek also recalled playing a 'fit' cop in Dhoom. He said he would work on abs if the role demands. He added, "Jay Dixit (his character in Dhoom) was a cop who had to be fit, but he was not the kind who'd take out his shirt and flaunt six-pack abs."

A few days back, Sunny Deol also took a dig at young male actors shaving their body hair and flaunting abs. "Mujhe toh badi sharam aati hai jab shave kar lete hai apne baal, ladki bann gaya (I feel shy when they shave their hair, they look like girls)," he said during one of his interviews.

Expressing his views about new actors being more focussed on their physique than acting, he said "we are actors, not bodybuilders. We are here to act, not to do bodybuilding."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be seen alongside Saiyami Kher in R Balki's Ghoomer. In the film, he plays the role of a coach who trains Saiyami's character and motivates her to play for the country.

The film is set to hit the silver screens on August 18.

