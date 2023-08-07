Ghoomer Actor Abhishek Bachchan Makes Shocking Revelation About R Balki... Read On To Find Out

Abhishek Bachchan | Pic: Instagram/bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan will soon be seen alongside Saiyami Kher in Ghoomer. The film showcases the story of an amputee female cricketer, and her determination to play for the country. Abhishek plays the coach who trains her. The R Balki directorial is set to hit the silver screens on August 18. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive interaction. Excerpts:

Ghoomer will release in theatres. How has your personal experience been of watching films on the big screen?

Watching films in a theatre with a cold drink, ice cream and other food stuff is something I have grown up with. I have spent my childhood on film sets and watching films in theatres, so it’s a temple for me. We feel very happy that we will be releasing Ghoomer in theatres.

You are close to R Balki. How would you describe him?

Balki ek adhbhut kism ke insaan hai. He is very unique. His perspective of life is very unique. If you see all his films that comes across as he has a very different take. I am always interested to know what new story he is going to come up with. His concepts are very different. Ghoomer’s story is about a girl who loses a hand yet plays cricket that’s very unique. Balki’s approach here is having an unlikely coach. Paddy is the most non coach person. All the attributes and qualities a coach needs to have, he doesn’t have.

After Ludo, your career has seen a boom. How do you look at this?

There is nothing to look at about it. I just had to do my work and the audiences will do their work. We need to manage to impress the audiences. I was recollecting this morning about the work I have done… Manmarziyaan, Ludo, The Big Bull, Bob Biswas. I get to do such different work. The fact is that you are still getting to work, that’s important. There was a time when heroes would be looked at in a particular way. I think I am lucky that I got the opportunity to do varied roles.

In your monologue in the trailer, we see a glimpse of your legendary dad Amitabh Bachchan in your performance. Your comment?

At the end of the day the film is most important. It works in entirety, it’s just the performances are appreciated and when the film does well it means I have done my job. I personally feel it’s a wonderful film. It’s very uplifting, very inspirational. Hope the audiences love the film.

Does Balki give you freedom while performing?

He gives a complete freedom to perform. He will allow you to do what you want to do. Slowly and gradually, he will bring you to the level of what he wants you to do. He allows you to believe you are doing everything on your own, but eventually it’s all about what he wants you to do. Undeniably, he is open and democratic and he will allow you to convince him if you are not convinced.

People feel music in Bollywood films makes any film successful. What are your thoughts?

I am not in favour of this conversation. The moment you start dissecting the film you have already ruined it. No one factor makes any film successful. It’s the sum of a lot of filmmaking parts which is always going to be making a film work. I think in India we have musical heritage. Our religious scripts are sometimes sung. So, our story telling style is more about the heritage of music.

Would you elaborate about your vision as a producer and also learning from Balki?

Our sensibilities match a lot. I feel it’s a natural progression. Whatever is your subject matter, you have to be proud of it.

