Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan Goes Barefoot To Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Ghoomer Release (WATCH)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday (August 17) visited Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar, Mumbai, to seek blessings. Several photos and videos of the actor from the temple have surfaced on social media.

In a video shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, Big B is seen walking barefoot while entering the temple. The actor is spotted wearing a white kurta pyjama and he completed his signature look with an off-white shawl.

Big B makes it a point to seek blessings at the temple ahead of the release of his films. It may be noted that his son Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer is all set to hit the big screens on August 18. Amitabh Bachchan also has a cameo in the film.

Take a look the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier this week, Big B took to his official blog to praise Abhishek and Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer. He said he recently watched the film twice and was in tears from the 'very first frame'.

He also praised director R Balki and called the film 'incredible'. Abhishek plays the role of Saiyami's coach in the film which depicts the extraordinary journey of a cricketer who meets with an accident that leaves her with only one hand.

The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi and it is all set to hit the big screens on August 18.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B is busy with the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. He will next be seen on the big screens with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. He also has the Hindi remake of The Intern with Deepika.

In 2022, he was seen in Jhund, Runway 34, Brahmastra, Goodbye and Uunchai.

Read Also Amitabh Bachchan Wanted Gauri Khan To Design His Vanity Van But Reveals She Hasn't Come Yet

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)