 Bengali Actor & BJP Leader Joy Banerjee Dies After Battling Respiratory Ailments At 62 In Kolkata Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBengali Actor & BJP Leader Joy Banerjee Dies After Battling Respiratory Ailments At 62 In Kolkata Hospital

Bengali Actor & BJP Leader Joy Banerjee Dies After Battling Respiratory Ailments At 62 In Kolkata Hospital

Joy Banerjee was admitted to a private hospital near Bypass, where he was undergoing treatment. He breathed his last around 11:35 am on Monday. Joy was an actor and politician, best known for his work in Bengali cinema during the 1980s and 1990s. He made his debut with the film Nimalur Banabas (1987), which was a box-office success and earned him recognition as a romantic hero

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
article-image

Bengali actor and politician Joy Banerjee passed away on Monday (August 25) in Kolkata. He was 62. He had been battling respiratory ailments for several years, but his condition deteriorated in the past few days.

According to media reports, Joy was admitted to a private hospital near Bypass, where he was undergoing treatment. He breathed his last around 11:35 am on Monday.

Joy was an actor and politician, best known for his work in Bengali cinema during the 1980s and 1990s. He made his debut with the film Nimalur Banabas (1987), which was a box-office success and earned him recognition as a romantic hero.

Read Also
Kannada Actor Dinesh Mangaluru, Who Played Bombay Don In KGF, Dies At 55 In Udupi
article-image

Over the years, he appeared in several popular films, often playing lead roles opposite prominent actresses of Bengali cinema. His on-screen charm and strong performances made him a familiar face among Bengali audiences.

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update For August 25: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; Check Details
Weather Update For August 25: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; Check Details
Video: Real Madrid Striker Vinícius Júnior Clashes With Real Oviedo Fans, Spectators Throw Bottle At Him During La Liga 2025-26 Game
Video: Real Madrid Striker Vinícius Júnior Clashes With Real Oviedo Fans, Spectators Throw Bottle At Him During La Liga 2025-26 Game
Supreme Court Stays FIRs Against Psephologist Sanjay Kumar Over Maharashtra Voter Data Error
Supreme Court Stays FIRs Against Psephologist Sanjay Kumar Over Maharashtra Voter Data Error
Good News For iPhone 16 Users! iOS 26 Update To Bring 25W Wireless Charging Boost For Free
Good News For iPhone 16 Users! iOS 26 Update To Bring 25W Wireless Charging Boost For Free

Beyond films, Banerjee stepped into politics and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Birbhum constituency and later the 2019 elections from Uluberia, though he did not secure a win in either attempt.

Read Also
Emily In Paris Season 5 Shoot Suspended After Assistant Director Dies On Italy Set Due To Sudden...
article-image

Despite the electoral setbacks, he remained an active member of the party and frequently voiced his views on cultural and political issues in West Bengal.

He is also known for his other films like Chopper (1987) and Hirak Jayanti (1990), which became a major box office success.

Joy is survived by his wife Ananya Banerjee.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Chashma Utaro Paaji': Mika Singh Trolled For 'Om Shanti' Comment On Post About Hera Pheri Director...

'Chashma Utaro Paaji': Mika Singh Trolled For 'Om Shanti' Comment On Post About Hera Pheri Director...

Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna REACTS To Being Highest-Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19: 'Can Be A...

Anupamaa Fame Gaurav Khanna REACTS To Being Highest-Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19: 'Can Be A...

Shilpa Shetty & Family To NOT Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi This Year Due To 'Bereavement' In Family

Shilpa Shetty & Family To NOT Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi This Year Due To 'Bereavement' In Family

Bengali Actor & BJP Leader Joy Banerjee Dies After Battling Respiratory Ailments At 62 In Kolkata...

Bengali Actor & BJP Leader Joy Banerjee Dies After Battling Respiratory Ailments At 62 In Kolkata...

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha In Secret Room; Picture Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha In Secret Room; Picture Goes Viral