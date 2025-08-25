Kannada Actor Dinesh Mangaluru, Who Played Bombay Don In KGF, Dies At 55 In Udupi

Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru passed away at 3:30 am on Monday, August 25, at his residence in Kundapura, Udupi district, Karnataka. He was 55. The cause of his sudden demise is not yet known. Dinesh is survived by his wife Bharati and two sons, Pawan and Sajjan.

Dinesh Mangaluru Passes Away

Dinesh was best known for playing the role of the Bombay Don in Yash’s blockbuster KGF. According to family sources, he had been ailing for a long time.

According to a local publication, Udayavani, the actor was hospitalised due to a brain haemorrhage and was unwell for the last one year.

Dinesh Mangaluru Last Rites

Reportedly, Dinesh’s body will be brought to Bengaluru on Monday evening. According to the actor’s family, his body will be kept for public viewing at his residence in Laggere from 8 am on Tuesday.

His final rites will be performed tomorrow at Sumanahalli crematorium.

About Dinesh Mangaluru

Dinesh, who came from a theatre background, was best known for his strong supporting roles and impressive negative characters in films.

He had starred in several movies, including Ricky, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, KGF, Rana Vikrama, Ambari, Savaari, Inthi Ninna Preethiya, Aa Dinagalu, Slum Bala, Durga, Smile, and Shubham, to name a few. Additionally, he also played memorable roles in Ulidavaru Kandante, Kiccha and Kirik Party.

He has also worked as an art director in films like Number 73 and Shantinivas.