 Malayalam Mimicry Artist Pala Suresh Dies In Sleep At 53; Cardiac Arrest Suspected
Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
Malayalam mimicry artist Suresh Krishna, aka Pala Suresh, was found dead at his residence in Piravom, Kerala, on Sunday (August 17). He was 53. Reportedly, he used to live in a rented house near Thekkumuttipadi.

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, on Sunday morning, Pala's family members grew concerned when he did not wake up at his usual time. After forcing open the door, they found him unresponsive and rushed him to Piravom Taluk Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary reports indicate that he suffered a cardiac arrest in his sleep. He had a known heart condition and was reportedly undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Deepa, and their two children - Devananda, a nursing student in Germany, and Devakrishna.

About Pala Suresh

Pala Suresh was a prominent figure in the world of mimicry for over three decades, earning recognition through his stage performances and appearances at major cultural events.

He rose to fame with his spot-on impersonation of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, a talent that made him a household name in the mimicry and comedy circuit. Alongside stage work, Suresh also made his mark in Malayalam cinema, television serials, and comedy shows.

One of his notable on-screen roles was in the 2013 Malayalam film ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, directed by Martin Prakkat and starring Dulquer Salmaan, where he played the role of a journalist. He was also associated as a professional artist with the renowned Narma troupe in Kollam and was an active member of Cochin Rasika, another popular stage group.

Hailing from the Vettathukunnel family of Vellilappilly, Ramapuram, Suresh was the son of the late Balachan and Omana.

