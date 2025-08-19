3 Idiots Actor Achyut Potdar Passes Away At 91 At Thane Hospital

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai's Thane on August 18, at the age of 91. The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet. His demise left both the Hindi and Marathi entertainment industries shocked and bereaved.

According to reports, Potdar was hospitalised at the Jupiter Hospital in Thane after facing certain health issues, but he could not be saved. He passed away on Monday. His final rites will be held in the city on August 19, Tuesday.

Fans and the film fraternity mourned his demise and extended their condolences to his family. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid a tribute to Potdar and recalled directing him in his debut directorial, Jayate. "I was a fan of his character as Jaggu dada’s father. The line “Ae Jaggu” from “Angaar” made me his permanent fan. Was a privilege to have directed him in my directorial debut “Jayate”. He played a professional medical witness. Amazing timing and a super caustic sense of humour. Go well Achyut Potdar sir (sic)," he wrote.

About Achyut Potdar

Born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, to a Marathi Brahmin family, Potdar graduated in Economics in 1961, and joined the Indian Army through an emergency commission during the India-China war and retired as a Captain in 1967.

Post retirement, he worked as an executive at Indian Oil Corporation for 25 years, until he retired in 1992 at the age of 58. It was during this time that he participated in cultural and theatrical activities, and nurtured his passion for acting.

He made his acting debut in 1980 with the Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Smita Patil's film, Aakrosh. He then went on to appear in over 125 films in Hindi and Marathi cinema combined.

One of the most memorable roles of Potdar has to be in the film 3 Idiots, in which he played a professor. He also featured in popular films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Rangeela, Parineeta, Vaastav, Dabangg 2, Ventilator, and many more.

Potdar also dabbled in Hindi and Marathi television and acted in shows like Wagle Ki Duniya, Majha Hoshil Na, Mrs Tendulkar, and Bharat Ki Khoj, among others.