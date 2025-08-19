Who Is Jessica Hines? Know About The British Journalist Alleged To Have A Child With Aamir Khan Out Of Wedlock

British writer and journalist Jessica Hines has found herself back in the spotlight after Bollywood actor Faissal Khan, brother of superstar Aamir Khan, made explosive claims in a recent interview. Faissal, who has long been estranged from his family, alleged that Aamir has a child with Jessica Hines out of wedlock, a revelation that has reignited curiosity around Jessica and her past connection with Aamir.

Who is Jessica Hines?

Jessica is best known for her work as a journalist and as the author of the book Looking for the Big B: Bollywood, Bachchan and Me, which explored the phenomenon of Bollywood through the lens of Amitabh Bachchan's stardom.

Over the years, she has written extensively about Indian cinema and culture, establishing herself as an observer of the industry.

Jessica first came into the public eye in India during the late 1990s and early 2000s when reports of her alleged relationship with Aamir surfaced. The two reportedly met during the shooting of Ghulam (1998) and were said to have grown close.

Rumours of their relationship, and later speculation about her having a child, circulated in gossip columns for years, though neither Jessica nor Aamir publicly addressed the matter in detail.

Jessica raised her child Jaan in London?

Over the years, speculation only intensified and it was often reported in some media publications that Jessica had given birth to Aamir's son, allegedly named Jaan.

So delighted to meet my friend @Londonishstyle (Jessica Hines). With her son Jaan & daughter Tallulah.:) #Memories pic.twitter.com/7XZh3NcBkG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 20, 2015

According to Stardust, Aamir had asked her to abort the child, however, she refused and went ahead with her pregnancy. These claims, however, were never officially confirmed.

Tabloids had also published stories about Jessica raising her son in London.

Faissal Khan's shocking claims

On August 18, Faissal had organised a press conference to speak about his family and how they tried to prove that he is mentally unstable. Faisal also opened up about Jessica and Jaan.

Faissal said, "When I was angry with my family, I wrote a letter. They used to tell me to get married; there was a lot of pressure. I wrote a letter, in which I wrote to every family member, 'What are you?' Nikhat, my sister, got married three times. Aamir was married, got divorced from Reena, and then he had a relationship with Jessica Hines, with whom he also has an illegitimate child, out of wedlock. So I wrote all that in the letter. He was living with Kiran at that time."

He further revealed, "My mother married twice, then my cousin sister married twice. So, I was saying 'Why are you guys punishing me?' I told them a lot of things, I also used a little abusive language because I was angry, which also offended them. Because the truth is very bitter. So, those people were putting pressure on me and said that he has gone mad. Declare him mad. All this happened because of family politics."