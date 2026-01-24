 Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Man Who Alleged That Palaash Muchhal Was Caught Red-Handed With Girl Ahead Of His Wedding With Smriti Mandhana
Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Man Who Alleged That Palaash Muchhal Was Caught Red-Handed With Girl Ahead Of His Wedding With Smriti Mandhana

Vidnyan Mane, who claims to be Smriti Mandhana's childhood friend, made a revelation in an interview that, ahead of the Indian cricketer's wedding, her ex-fiancé, Palaash Muchhal, was caught red-handed in bed with a girl. We are sure everyone is keen to know who Vidnyan Mane is. So, read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Vidnyan Mane / Palaash Muchhal / Smriti Mandhana | Instagram

One name that recently made it to the headlines and became the talk of the town is Vidnyan Mane. For the uninitiated, Vidnyan, in an interview, accused Palaash Muchhal of cheating him of over Rs. 40 lakh. He also claimed that he is Smriti Mandhana's childhood friend, and was at their wedding. He alleged that ahead of the wedding, Palaash was caught red-handed with a girl in the bed.

Who Is Vidnyan Mane?

We are sure everyone is quite keen to know who Vidnyan is. Well, he is an actor and producer, who works in the Marathi film industry. Apart from being a part of the entertainment industry, Mane is also a politician.

In 2024, he contested in the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Miraj constituency. Mane is quite active on social media. He has 183K followers on Instagram, and his bio reads, "Producer l Actor - Marathi Film Industry Gourmet, Hodophilic, Socialist Sports Enthusiasts for Cricket, Chess & Badminton."

In 2024, Mane shared some on-set pictures of the film, Nazariya, which he produced and Palaash directed. He captioned the post as, "Returning to my favorite passion—movies. This time, though, I'm diving into the world of Bollywood as a producer..... Vidnyan Mane Studios !! (sic)."

What Did Vidnyan Mane Say About Palaash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana's Wedding?

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mane revealed, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me.”

Palaash Muchhal's On Allegations Against Him

After Mane's interview went viral Palaash on his Instagram posted, "In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation."

"And they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels," the post further read.

