'It Carries A Piece Of Me': Tamannaah Bhatia Launches Fine Jewellery Line That's As Stunning As Her

Tamannaah Fine Jewellery | Instagram

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is back in the spotlight; this time not for her electrifying dance moves or killer expressions, but with the launch of her own jewellery label, Tamannah Fine Jewellery. The brand reflects her off-screen style philosophy: effortless, versatile and quietly powerful. Introduced through a sleek, fashion-forward video, the label signals a shift from occasion-led jewellery to pieces designed for real, everyday movement.

Tamannaah Fine Jewellery | Instagram

When fine jewellery meets daily minimalism

At its core, Tamannaah Fine Jewellery is built around the idea of "modern better basic". These are elevated essentials that sit comfortably between casual and glamorous, allowing wearers to transition seamlessly from workdays to evenings out. The brand doesn’t chase trends or seasons; instead, it leans into timeless design with statement-making touch.

What sets the brand apart is its emphasis on wearability. The pieces are designed to move with you, not weigh you down. Whether it's an early-morning meeting, a quiet personal moment or a celebratory dinner, the jewellery is meant to blend into your day without demanding effort.

Tamannaah Fine Jewellery | Instagram

Inside the Fine Jewellery collection

Tamannaah Fine Jewellery collection spans a wide spectrum, redefining what fine jewellery can look like today. From solid gold hoops and contemporary mangalsutras to piercing-friendly designs and bold chains, the offerings feel refreshingly current. There's a deliberate neutrality in the designs, making them easy to style across outfits, moods and moments.

Tamannaah Fine Jewellery | Instagram

Which are Tamannaah's favourite pieces?

Tamannaah herself has highlighted a few favourites from the collection that reflect this ethos. The Midnight Dome Pavé Huggies, earrings crafted in 18K yellow gold with a black rhodium finish and studded with diamonds,. The Link T-Bar bracelet, made in 14K gold with diamond-accented links and a statement clasp, leans into craftsmanship while still feeling modern.

Next on her favourite list is the Orb Necklace, a twisted circular design set in 18K gold and diamonds, offering drama without excess. The Trio Blaze Earrings, combining yellow and white gold with brilliant-cut diamonds, are designed to sparkle from every angle, while the Shadown Plush Ring adds a modern, slightly moody twist to classic luxury with its black rhodium detailing.