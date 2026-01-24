'Uncles Put Their Hands On My Waist...': ﻿Mouni Roy Alleges Harassment At Haryana Event, Says Older Men Filmed Her From 'Low Angles'

Mouni Roy | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy opened up about a deeply disturbing incident she faced during a recent event in Karnal, Haryana, where audience members, including elderly men, allegedly harassed her. They made lewd remarks, showed inappropriate hand gestures, and began name-calling. Despite her polite requests to stop, they threw roses at her. Mouni expressed her disappointment that neither family members nor the organisers intervened, saying she felt humiliated and traumatised.

Mouni Roy Alleges Harassment At Haryana Event

﻿On Saturday, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram story to pen a detailed note about the incident. She wrote: "Had an event in Karnal last and I’m disgusted with the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and walked towards the stage uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures. Didn’t like it when i said ‘sir pl remove your hand.'"

Mouni said the situation worsened once she reached the stage. Two men at the front allegedly made lewd comments, obscene gestures, and resorted to name-calling. She added that mid-performance, she walked towards the stage exit but returned immediately to finish her act. Despite this, the men did not stop, and neither family members nor organisers intervened.

'I Am Humiliated, Traumatised'

"If someone like me has to go through this, I can only imagine what new girls starting to work and do shows must be. I'm humiliated traumatised and want the authorities to take action for these intolerable behaviour," she added.

Furthermore, in another note, Mouni Roy said that since the stage was elevated, the 'uncles' were recording videos from low angles, and when someone asked them to stop, they abused that person. She added that while she loves India and its people, she questioned the harassment and the sense of entitlement displayed by these men. Mouni said she has never shared the negative experiences she faces before, but this incident left her speechless.

'We Are Their Guests And They Harass Us'

"Have no expression or abuse that would make any sense for this behaviour. We as actors go to these events to wish the bride and the groom to add to their celebration. We are their guests and they harass us like this. Yuck," concluded Mouni.

Mouni Roy Work Front

On the work front, Mouni is set to star in the Telugu film Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles.

She also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which features Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, which is set to hit the theatres in June this year.

We have some videos of Varun Dhawan filming in Edinburgh for his next film “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”#VarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/zaTAwE3aRZ — BollyGupp (@BollyGup) May 29, 2025

Next, Mouni has The Wives, which will be directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. She will be seen alongside Sonali, Regina, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruwala.