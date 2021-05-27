Throwback Thursday: Aamir Khan's love affair British journalist Jessica Hines

Khan met Kiran Rao during the shooting of 'Lagaan', in which Kiran was working as an assistant director. They fell in love during the shooting and got married in 2005. The couple has a son, Azad Rao Khan.

In an interview with a Chinese news channel, last year, Aamir revealed, "I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan (2001). She was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again."

"In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy," he said.