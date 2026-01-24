 'Used To Smell Like A Crayon': Twilight Star Robert Pattinson Recalls Having Peculiar Body Odour
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Used To Smell Like A Crayon': Twilight Star Robert Pattinson Recalls Having Peculiar Body Odour

'Used To Smell Like A Crayon': Twilight Star Robert Pattinson Recalls Having Peculiar Body Odour

Twilight star Robert Pattinson shared a quirky anecdote about his body odour during earlier times, saying it “used to smell like a crayon.” In a lighthearted interview, he opened up about the unusual experience from his past and reflected on how personal quirks have shaped memorable moments in his life and career.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
article-image

Actor Robert Pattinson, who is set to star next in The Batman Part II, recently revealed that he had a peculiar body odour while growing up, something he now finds strange. In an earlier interview, the actor had said people would often tell him he smelled like a 'crayon,' adding that he believes something has changed since then.

'I Used To Smell Like A Crayon'

The actor told GQ, "My body chemistry has changed. It's very strange. But I 100% used to smell exactly like a crayon," adding that it was a very “crayon-y one." He added that earlier it was a strong, almost vicious scent, but when it turned 'crayon-y,' he felt as though something had died, marking a noticeable change.

Read Also
Robert Pattinson 'Wants More Children' With Suki Waterhouse After 1st Baby's Birth: 'Keen To Try For...
article-image

He shared, "I guess the seven-year cycle…. Maybe I was smelling of crayons when one self died, and when a new self was born, it was less scented."

FPJ Shorts
Pune Porsche Car Crash Case: SC Seeks Maharashtra Govt's Reply On Bail Plea Of Accused
Pune Porsche Car Crash Case: SC Seeks Maharashtra Govt's Reply On Bail Plea Of Accused
UltraTech Cement Net Profit Rises To ₹1,729 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 23% YoY To ₹21,830 Crore
UltraTech Cement Net Profit Rises To ₹1,729 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 23% YoY To ₹21,830 Crore
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 24, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 24, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Murali Kartik's 'Raichur' Moment Sparks Laughter During IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Toss Time At Raipur; Video
Murali Kartik's 'Raichur' Moment Sparks Laughter During IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Toss Time At Raipur; Video
Read Also
Mickey 17 Review: Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun’s Film Is A Tale Of Two Pattinsons,...
article-image

Pattinson and his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse, who began dating in 2018, announced their engagement in December 2023 and welcomed their daughter in March 2024.

The couple has not publicly revealed her name yet.

Robert Pattinson Work Front

The Batman Part II is slated for release in 2027, with filming expected to begin in the spring of 2026, according to Variety. The upcoming film will see Robert Pattinson reprise his role as the Caped Crusader, with Matt Reeves returning to direct.

Read Also
Actors Robert Pattinson, Amber Heard declared as 'Most beautiful person in the world': Report
article-image

The first instalment, released in March 2022, was a major box-office success, and fans have since been eagerly awaiting updates on the next chapter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Used To Smell Like A Crayon': Twilight Star Robert Pattinson Recalls Having Peculiar Body Odour
'Used To Smell Like A Crayon': Twilight Star Robert Pattinson Recalls Having Peculiar Body Odour
Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Man Who Alleged That Palaash Muchhal Was Caught Red-Handed With Girl Ahead Of...
Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Man Who Alleged That Palaash Muchhal Was Caught Red-Handed With Girl Ahead Of...
'Such Malicious Acts...': Prabhas' The Raja Saab Producer Files Complaint In Hyderabad Over...
'Such Malicious Acts...': Prabhas' The Raja Saab Producer Files Complaint In Hyderabad Over...
Indian Idol 16 Republic Day 2026 Special: 'Shaadi Ko Mere 2 Mahine Hua Tha'; Pahalgam Attack...
Indian Idol 16 Republic Day 2026 Special: 'Shaadi Ko Mere 2 Mahine Hua Tha'; Pahalgam Attack...
Jugnuma: The Fable Out On OTT- Here's To Know Everything About Manoj Bajpayee's Highly Acclaimed...
Jugnuma: The Fable Out On OTT- Here's To Know Everything About Manoj Bajpayee's Highly Acclaimed...