'Used To Smell Like A Crayon': Twilight Star Robert Pattinson Recalls Having Peculiar Body Odour

Actor Robert Pattinson, who is set to star next in The Batman Part II, recently revealed that he had a peculiar body odour while growing up, something he now finds strange. In an earlier interview, the actor had said people would often tell him he smelled like a 'crayon,' adding that he believes something has changed since then.

'I Used To Smell Like A Crayon'

The actor told GQ, "My body chemistry has changed. It's very strange. But I 100% used to smell exactly like a crayon," adding that it was a very “crayon-y one." He added that earlier it was a strong, almost vicious scent, but when it turned 'crayon-y,' he felt as though something had died, marking a noticeable change.

He shared, "I guess the seven-year cycle…. Maybe I was smelling of crayons when one self died, and when a new self was born, it was less scented."

Pattinson and his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse, who began dating in 2018, announced their engagement in December 2023 and welcomed their daughter in March 2024.

The couple has not publicly revealed her name yet.

Robert Pattinson Work Front

The Batman Part II is slated for release in 2027, with filming expected to begin in the spring of 2026, according to Variety. The upcoming film will see Robert Pattinson reprise his role as the Caped Crusader, with Matt Reeves returning to direct.

The first instalment, released in March 2022, was a major box-office success, and fans have since been eagerly awaiting updates on the next chapter.