 Robert Pattinson 'Wants More Children' With Suki Waterhouse After 1st Baby's Birth: 'Keen To Try For Another Soon As She's Ready'
Robert Pattinson is so smitten he is eager to add to their family as soon as possible.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 06:21 PM IST
English actor Robert Pattinson, who recently became a father, plans on having more children with Suki Waterhouse. The 37-year-old actor and his musician/actress girlfriend Suki, 32, recently welcomed their first child together and Robert is so smitten he is eager to add to their family as soon as possible, reports 'Female First UK'.

A source told DailyMail.com: "Rob has taken to fatherhood the same way he has taken his film roles, with complete seriousness and joy. He didn't know what it would be like but it's just blowing his mind. And to see how Suki has adapted and changed this soon since the birth has warmed his heart in a way that is unexplainable."

"Rob wants more children, and once Suki has the same idea, he is keen to try for another as soon as she is ready. They are having a really fun time being parents and it feels like second nature to them," the source added.

As per 'Female First UK', Suki confirmed the tot's birth by sharing a picture on Instagram of her cradling the baby. She captioned the image: "Welcome to the world angel".

Although Robert and Suki - who are reportedly engaged - have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, Suki previously opened up about their romance.

