VIDEO: Robert Pattinson's GF Suki Waterhouse Announces Pregnancy, Flaunts Baby Bump In Pink Mini Dress At Concert In Mexico

Actor couple Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are set to become parents. Waterhouse, also a singer-songwriter, on Sunday took the stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico and surprised the crowd by revealing her growing baby bump. Several videos of the singer, dressed in a glittery pink minidress and a feathery coat, are circulating on social media.

"I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," Waterhouse can be heard saying in one of the clips.

She then goes to open her coat to reveal a baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working," she quipped before beginning her music performance.

Talking about same, ET quoted a source saying, “Suki Waterhouse and Rob Pattinson are expecting their first child together. She is so happy, excited, and appreciative of this experience. Suki and Rob are adorable together.”

Earlier in February 2023, Robert and Suki purchased a California home together, according to Dirt. The couple's Hollywood Hills home costs for $5.3 million (₹441,710,029.50)

According to People magazine, Waterhouse (31) and "The Batman" star Pattinson (37) have been dating since 2018.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made it official when walked the red carpet together last year in December.

