Watch: Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' takes over Dubai's Burj Khalifa ahead of its release

A day after the grand world premiere of 'The Batman', makers of the upcoming Warner Bros adaptation of the DC superhero unveiled a special video on the tallest building in the world – Burj Khalifa, which is located in Dubai.

A video played on the building had text displayed which read, “It's not just a signal, it's a warning. Unmask the truth." This was followed by certain glimpses and images from its trailers.

A video shared by Warner Bros Pictures on Instagram was captioned as, “Our favourite Caped Crusader has taken over #BurjKhalifa! If this show does not get you excited for the movie release of #TheBatman nothing will!”

Meanwhile, director Matt Reeves gave the world premiere a miss after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The film, starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, rolled out the red carpet for the much awaited event at Lincoln Center in New York on Tuesday evening.

Other star cast members Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgarrd, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, and Jayme Lawson were also in attendance.

'The Batman', which has received largely positive reviews from international critics, will be released in Indian theatres on Friday.

Set in Batman's second year of fighting crime, the film sees the man with superpowers uncover corruption in Gotham while pursuing the Riddler (Dano), a serial killer who targets the city's elite.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:11 AM IST