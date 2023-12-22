 Is The News Of Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse' Engagement True?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIs The News Of Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse' Engagement True?

Is The News Of Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse' Engagement True?

Speculation arose recently as the couple caught attention when a photograph captured Waterhouse sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger

ANIUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
article-image

Good news for all the fans of Hollywood star Robert Pattinson as it has been reported that the 'Twilight' actor is now engaged to his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

The couple recently sparked buzz when Waterhouse was photographed wearing a diamond ring on that finger -- are engaged, a source confirmed PEOPLE.

"They are engaged. They both want to be married. It's important for them," the source said.

Read Also
Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to release on OTT: When and where to watch
article-image

Earlier in November, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The insider told PEOPLE that the actor "can't wait to be a dad." "He's so ready," said the source. "His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky." Meanwhile, the Daisy Jones & the Six star has the "special glow" and "seems very happy," the source said.

The duo fueled engagement rumours earlier this week after Waterhouse was photographed wearing a ring on her left hand while walking around London on Monday in photographs published by TMZ, as per PEOPLE.

Waterhouse announced their pregnancy while performing onstage at Mexico's Corona Capital Festival last month.

Read Also
Pen To Paper: Robert Pattinson-Starrer The Batman Delivered What It Promised
article-image

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) a fan shared a video in which she addressed her glittery pink outfit, telling the audience, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on." The crowd cheered and applauded as she opened the feathery coat she was wearing over her form fitting minidress to reveal a baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working," she added jokingly.

Pattinson, 37, first met Waterhouse, 31, in July 2018, when they were spotted showing PDA in London. Four years later, the couple made their red-carpet debut, attending the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, in early December 2022, reported PEOPLE.

Read Also
VIDEO: Robert Pattinson's GF Suki Waterhouse Announces Pregnancy, Flaunts Baby Bump In Pink Mini...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dulquer Salmaan Extends Wishes To Wife Amaal On Their 12th Wedding Anniversary

Dulquer Salmaan Extends Wishes To Wife Amaal On Their 12th Wedding Anniversary

Is The News Of Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse' Engagement True?

Is The News Of Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse' Engagement True?

PHOTO: Ram Charan & Upasana Kamineni Konidela Meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde In Mumbai

PHOTO: Ram Charan & Upasana Kamineni Konidela Meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde In Mumbai

Kiara Advani To Alia Bhatt, Bollywood Actresses-Inspired Outfits For Christmas 2023

Kiara Advani To Alia Bhatt, Bollywood Actresses-Inspired Outfits For Christmas 2023

Spotlight’s Tamil Language Debut, Ravi G Oli 968 DJ Interviews Singapore’s Leading Entertainer...

Spotlight’s Tamil Language Debut, Ravi G Oli 968 DJ Interviews Singapore’s Leading Entertainer...