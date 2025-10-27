 Chiranjeevi Files Complaint After His AI-Generated Deepfake Videos Surface On Porn Websites, Says They're Being Used To Earn Money
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has lodged a police complaint with Hyderabad Cybercrime Police after AI-generated deepfake videos of him surfaced on porn websites. He stated that at least three fake clips were uploaded and used to earn money by portraying him obscenely. The actor urged the immediate removal of the videos and strict investigation against the accused websites.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has filed a police complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police after objectionable AI-generated deepfake videos of him surfaced on pornography websites. In his complaint, he stated that at least three such fake clips had been uploaded to adult websites and were being used to earn money while portraying him in vulgar and obscene ways.

Chiranjeevi Files Complaint After His Deepfake Videos Surface On Porn Websites

The case has been registered under Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act; Sections 79, 294, 296, and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); and Sections 2(c), 3, and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

"These videos are entirely fake and created using artificial intelligence commonly referred to as deepfake pornography, which unlawfully manipulates and morphs my facial features and persona into obscene content," Chiranjeevi said.

article-image

Chiranjeevi Said That The Clips Are Being Used To Portay Him In Obscene Contexts

"These manufactured clips are being maliciously used to portray me in obscene and vulgar contexts, distorting public perception and undermining decades of goodwill," he added in his complaint.

The actor said, "Unrestricted public accessibility of these videos makes the offence extremely grave and calls for immediate blocking, takedown and digital forensic tracing of those responsible for creating, uploading and circulating this content."

article-image

Chiranjeevi Urges Removal Of The Videos

The actor has urged the immediate removal of the videos from all online platforms. He has also requested a prompt criminal and technical investigation against the accused websites.

